SASKATOON -- Canada West is the latest organization to release a vaccine mandate for all university athletes ahead of the 2021-2022 season.

The conference’s board of directors voted unanimously to adopt the policy, set to take effect immediately, according to a news release.

The policy requires all Canada West participants to have received a first dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 9 and a second dose must be received no later than Oct. 17, Canada West said.

Those required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination include student athletes, coaches, managers, medical staff, strength and conditioning coaches and all even staff and official in attendance, according to Canada West.

Even with this vaccination policy, Canada West said it respects accommodation measures implemented by post-secondary institutions to address someone’s inability to be vaccinated for a reason protected under the provincial human rights legislation.

In August the University of Saskatchewan announced it would require proof of vaccinations for COVID-19 for all returning students and staff this fall.

For students and staff returning to campus this year, the university requires first vaccination by Sept. 7 and a second dose by Oct. 18, the school said in a news release.

Those who are unable or who are unwilling to get vaccinated will be required to provide regular and frequent negative COVID-19 test results and to submit a daily symptom checklist in order to access campuses.

