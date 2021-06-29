SASKATOON -- As a prolonged heatwave settles over Saskatoon, temperatures are expected to hit record highs for this time of year and while many people are embracing the heat, it can be extremely dangerous for the city’s vulnerable population.

“A lot of our guys are staying outside for most of the day and a lot of them aren't hydrated enough. There’s not enough places to give them water I think so dehydration is a big thing,” said Matthew Coe with Lighthouse Supported Living.

While COVID-19 restrictions are still in place and indoor shelter is only open to clients at the moment, Coe says staff are still providing people with water and other essentials to stay cool.

“Right now, with the heat we are doing constant checks, we are always handing out bottles of water, making sure our clients inside and outside of the building are staying hydrated,” said Coe.

Terri Lang, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada said that with this kind of heatwave overnight lows will also remain warm.

“That’s a bit of a complicating factor because it doesn't allow the body to cool off very well and to recover for the following days,” said Lang.

Lang expects temperatures to cool slightly by Sunday but higher temperatures will still carry on throughout the following week.

“We should start to see some relief, perhaps towards the end of the weekend where it will become less hot. I don’t want to say cooler, it’s just going to be less hot.”

The city’s Emergency Management Organization has released a list of cool-down locations across the city for anyone who may not have access to shelter or water.