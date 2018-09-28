

A former police informant faces 26 weapons charges after police executed a high-risk traffic stop Tuesday.

Noel Harder, 39, who was involved in the Project Forseti operation, was also charged with possession of fentanyl and breach of probation.

Around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, patrol officers stopped an SUV after receiving a report that the driver was observed in possession of a gun.

Police located the vehicle parked near the intersection of Powe Street and Rayner Avenue. Harder, the alleged driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, was allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded handgun, ammunition, a knife, an imitation firearm, bear spray, an axe and Fentanyl.

Harder is scheduled to make his second appearance on the charges on Friday morning at Saskatoon Provincial Court.