It’s been three years since the wave of young girls killing themselves in the north hit the headlines and communities like La Loche, La Ronge, and Deschambault Lake sent out cries for help.

Kathy Willerth, director of mental health and addictions with the health ministry, said the province is working to address the mental health crisis across the province, but recruitment and retention of health professionals, especially in specialized fields, is a challenge in the north.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said incentives are offered to all professionals working in the north including living allowances, additional time off, and retention bonuses – but those even with those incentives it can be hard to fill positions.

Director of Mental Health and Addictions Services for the Northeast, Jennifer Suchorab, said although having professionals in the communities is important she doesn’t think they are the only ones who can help.

Suchorab gives credit to individuals and organizations investing in indirect programming such as music lessons, photography classes, and athletic opportunities – which many northern communities don’t have.

“That ability to have activity, a sense of belonging, a sense of purpose in the community, all relate to positive mental health,” Suchorab told CTV News.

The province committed more than $11 million to mental health and addictions initiatives in the last year’s budget; this year’s budget promises another $30 million providing funding for counsellors in schools, detox centers, and suicide prevention programs.

Suchorab said the Saskatchewan Health Authority is giving people who use the services a voice on how to use that money. She said services are only helpful if they are accessible and used.

“Do you always need more or do we need to work in a different way? It comes back to that question.”

Suchorab said the goal right now is not to get more professional help up north, but to listen to the people who live there and provide the kind of help communities want and will use.