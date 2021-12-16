'Probable' case of Omicron COVID-19 variant found at Saskatoon school

Saskatoon -

A case of Omicron COVID-19 has likely been detected at a Saskatoon school.

The "probable" case was identified at Silverwood Heights School.

In a letter to parents that has been widely circulated on social media, Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) medical health officer Dr. Simon Kapaj said Public Health will conduct contact tracing on all close contacts.

"We remind everyone entering schools to monitor daily for symptoms of COVID-19," Kapaj said in the letter, sent on Tuesday,

Kapaj said the SHA strongly recommends that everyone who is eligible to get all doses of the COVID-19 vaccine they are eligible to receive.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were five confirmed Omicron cases yesterday.