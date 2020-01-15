A Pro-life group in Saskatoon is appealing a decision by the City of Saskatoon to deny its request for a proclamation for an event called ‘Respect for Life Week’.

The proclamation request, from Alliance for Life Saskatoon, says the aim was to have the week proclaimed from Jan. 21 to 28, and would increase the awareness of the value of human life.

“The purpose of ‘Respect for Life Week’ is to raise awareness of the importance of human life and to celebrate the inherent value, dignity and diversity of human life at all stages. Matters of life and death are of upmost importance to the community of Saskatoon, as they are to all communities,” the proclamation request says.

There would be no flag raising since the group does not have a flag.

The request, reason for denial and the appeal is in the agenda for Monday’s Governance and Priorities meeting at City Hall.

The agenda contains an email from the city clerk’s office saying the request was denied because it does not comply with section 4.4 of the city’s Flag and Proclamation Policy.

The Flag and Proclamations Policy outlines several criteria for why a request would not be approved. It says, among other reasons, submissions from organizations will not be approved if their philosophy or the request is “controversial, contentious or divisive within the community.” It also says a flag raising request will not be approved if it “espouses hatred, violence, racism or is otherwise discriminatory.” Requests to raise a flag involving commercial enterprise or support for a political party will also be denied.

The exact portion of criteria the city says the request did not comply with is not contained in the agenda.

But Alliance for Life Saskatoon is appealing the decision, saying they are not political or religious, but focus on human rights.

“From conception to natural death our right to life is our most fundamental right. We do not discriminate but abortion discriminates against the unborn and euthanasia discriminates against the elderly, handicapped, sick and vulnerable. We do not espouse violence or hatred but peace and justice. Our hope is to stop the violence against the unborn and women and the family. lf the gay/homosexual lobby group can get a whole month of publicity and support surely a week can be granted,” reads the details of the appeal.

The committee, made up of all councillors and the mayor, will meet on Monday at City Hall.