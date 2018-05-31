The Prairie Sky Recovery Centre wants the provincial government to rent its addiction facility’s empty beds.

According to the privately owned centre, there’s an average of 10 vacant beds per month. Meanwhile, people in Saskatchewan can wait up to eight weeks for a spot in a publicly owned rehab facility, according to Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Health.

"We have empty beds. We literally had three or four beds full, so we had 20 beds available and we knew that they were bursting at the seams in the public sector,” Jacqueline Hoffman, CEO of Prairie Sky Recovery Centre, said.

“Unfortunately the government is not looking for more beds and that's one of my biggest concerns because then, what are they doing?” added Johann DeWolfe, Prairie Sky's managing director.

Hoffman said she gets hundreds of calls per year from people wanting to put their family members in the facility, but despite the vacancy, they are often denied as they can’t afford the private facility.

“It’s heartbreaking, absolutely heartbreaking,” she said, noting she wants to remain in the private sector. Patients can refer themselves in to private facilities, while in the public sector, they require a counsellor for referral.

Hoffman is asking the government to rent out about 10 beds a month, suggesting the centre would operate similar to how privately owned diagnostic imaging companies bill the government.

The Ministry of Health said the province does not have enough money to fund more beds.

“We are certainly going to review it. At this time, I understand there is not additional funding for private treatment centres,” Kathy Willerth, Saskatchewan’s director of mental health and additions, told CTV News.

There are more than 350 treatment beds run by the province, according to the ministry.