Private ceremony held to welcome 10 new firefighter-paramedics to Saskatoon

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) welcomed 10 firefighter-paramedics into the ranks.

A private ceremony was held on Friday for the new members, according to a City of Saskatoon news release.

“The ceremony recognized the recruits’ successful completion of their comprehensive training programs, and each were presented with their badges and battalion assignments,” the release said.

The new firefighter-paramedics have completed training in firefighting, technical rescue, hazardous material mitigation and fire inspections, the city said. They have also received Primary Care Paramedic certification and Saskatchewan College of Paramedics licensing.

“Their training and experience have prepared them for operating effectively on high-hazard emergency scenes,” the release said.

“Firefighter safety is a top priority at SFD and the best way to ensure that our firefighters can perform their duties safely and effectively is through comprehensive training,” Anthony Tataryn, Assistant Chief of Staff Development and Safety, said.

“Over the past four weeks, our team of Fire Service Instructors have worked with the recruits to review their firefighter and paramedic skills and further develop the necessary competencies they need to execute their duties in the face of challenging situations”, Tataryn said.

The SFD has seen a 55 per cent jump in calls since 2018, the release said.

In 2022, SFD responded to 21,848 incidents.

“Our firefighters don’t just respond to fires. They are trained in a wide scope of emergency response,” says Fire Chief Morgan Hackl.

“The growing number of incidents in our city puts added demands on our firefighters on the frontline and so it’s important that we bring in recruits who are not only eager to respond to high-hazard situations but are also qualified in a variety of skill sets.”

The new members will start work on Monday.