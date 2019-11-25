PRINCE ALBERT -- A 36-year-old offender escaped from the minimum security unit at Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert Sunday night.

James Fred Katsiris was reported missing after an evening count took place around 8:30 p.m., Correctional Service of Canada said in a news release.

He is serving a sentence of two years, two months and three days for numerous charges, including possession of property obtained by crime, failing to comply with conditions of the court and drug trafficking, CSC said.

CSC and police continue to investigate the incident and search for Katsiris, the release said.