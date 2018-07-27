

CTV Saskatoon





The printing company that created the “We are all Humboldt Strong” t-shirts has made a big contribution to those impacted by the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

The owners of Spotlight Sport and Corporate Wear presented a cheque for $304,239 to the Humboldt Strong Community Foundation, a fund that has raised millions of dollars in memory of those killed in the crash.

The Humboldt-based company printed the phrase and logo on shirts shortly after the April bus crash that killed 16 and injured 13 others.

Mike Yager, the owner of the printing company, said he shipped orders across the country, the United States – and as far as Russia and China.

A GoFundMe campaign dedicated to the Humboldt Broncos raised more than $15 million, the largest of its kind in Canadian history.