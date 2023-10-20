Prince Albert women’s shelters to see more funding for long-term support

The Saskatchewan government made a cash commitment on Thursday, to help women and children leaving interpersonal violence and abuse.

The province announced it will provide $108,000 in operational funding over three years for second-stage housing in Prince Albert and Regina, with $72,000 will going towards intervention and counselling services at Prince Albert Safe Shelter for Women, with the remaining $36,000 going to the Regina YWCA.

Sherry Bates, Executive Director of the P.A. women’s shelter, said a second-stage shelter is typically where women go after staying in the crisis shelter.

“Our shelter is quite intense and it’s more of a triage, and it’s in the crisis moment. Our second-stage shelter is exactly that, second stage, so you’re moving to supportive living, but not yet independent living,” Bates told media.

Second-stage housing aims to provide safe and affordable support for women and their children for up to two years. Clients are responsible for paying rent while living there.

“Second-stage housing offers private, fully furnished living spaces, that are similar to apartments,” Joe Hargrave, MLA for Prince Albert Carlton, said.

Premier Scott Moe said Thursday’s announcement was “a recognition of further need” for second-stage housing.

“I think there’s likely going to be conversations as we move forward through the next number of months and into next year’s budget, that need may even be more than where we are today,’ he told media.

Bates said the funding will help support women and children through their journey.

“It will directly impact services that we provide,” she said.

Some of those services include counselling, connecting clients to education and employment, and programming for children.

Bates said the Prince Albert shelter supports about 3,200 women and children each year.

“Our number seems to increase yearly,” Bates said, “So another second-stage housing unit, three, would be beneficial to our city,” she added.