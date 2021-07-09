PRINCE ALBERT -- The City of Prince Albert has temporarily closed the Kinsmen Water Park after a swimmer got their finger caught in a main pool outlet jet on Thursday.

The incident occurred at about 3:30 p.m., according to a news release.

Firefighters, lifeguards and maintenance staff were able to free the swimmer by removing the pipe. The swimmer was alert when paramedics arrived, who transferred the person to hospital with an adult chaperone.

The city reminded the public of the water park’s supervision policy, which states that all children under eight years old must be accompanied by an adult in the water and be within arm’s reach.

The Kinsmen Water Park closed early on Thursday and is closed Friday for an investigation.

The water park will reopen after repairs are made, said the release.