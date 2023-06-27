Prince Albert tow truck driver helps recover a dozen vehicles after intense weekend storm

Some Prince Albert residents are still in shock after the city was hit with a severe flash storm that flooded many streets on Sunday.

Lena-May Seegert was surprised to see someone kayaking down 15th Street East.

“There was a lot of action there, and even a canoeist was canoeing down on 15th Street, and it was something to see,” Seegert said in an interview with CTV News.

Seegert and her mom were driving down the main street when they realized it was at least two feet deep.

“We didn't know what to expect, and I told my mom, ‘Oh, it's not that much water’, while we're still driving, it started to get deeper and deeper,” she said.

John Bodnarchuk, owner of Doctor John’s Towing, said he recovered about 12 or more vehicles because of the storm.

“People still chose to to drive through the water even though they saw that vehicles ahead of them were stranded,” Bodnarchuk said.

Tyler McMurchy, spokesperson with SGI, said there have been 30 automotive claims from the storm, 25 of which are related to submerged vehicles.

“In any cases when a vehicle is submerged, that actually is a very significant amount of damage that is caused, and can very often lead to the vehicle being written off,” he said.

Earlier that afternoon, a heavy hail storm passed through the area. McMurchy said so far there has been little hail damage reported to SGI, since the hailstones were the size of a pea.

Shawn Bayko, a local storm chaser, said there were three separate hail storms that lasted for about 25 minutes each.

“It was one of my biggest ones that I've chased (and) tracked down. It was incredible,” Bayko said.

Meanwhile Seegert believes the city will implement preventive measures.

“I don't think that it'll happen again, because maybe the city might have some other ways of trying to not have a flood in that area,” Seegert said.

Jeff Da Silva, acting director of Public Works for the city of Prince Albert told CTV News broken branches and leaves clogged the catch basins, and said the department is further investigating the cause of the floods.