

CTV Saskatoon





A Prince Albert teenager has been given the maximum youth sentence for fatally shooting a 64-year-old woman.

The youth, who can't be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was sentenced Feb. 23 to six years of intensive rehabilitation custody followed by four years of community supervision. He was also given a lifetime firearm prohibition.

The teen had earlier pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Marina Thorpe.

Thorpe’s body was found on a walking trail in Prince Albert on April 19, 2015. Police said she was shot in the back of the head.

The teen found guilty was 14 years old at the time of the shooting. Police said Thorpe and the teenager knew each other.

Since her death, Thorpe's friends have raised enough money to place a memorial bench along one of her favourite walking paths.