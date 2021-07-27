SASKATOON -- Prince Albert saw a drop in violent and non-violent crime last year, according to the Statistics Canada Crime Severity Index.

When compared to cities with a population more than 10,000 people, Prince Albert drops from sixth place in 2019 and 2018 to seventh place in 2020 for overall crime.

“Our community and our police service were faced with different challenges in 2020,” said Police Chief Jonathan Bergen in a news release.

“In addition to targeted enforcement, the police service continues to deploy resources to proactive initiatives aimed at engaging with the wider community in a positive way while also working with government and agency partners to promote healthy lifestyles for individuals and families.”

The city is now ranked fifth for violent crime in 2020. In 2019, Prince Albert was ranked third.

The statistics represent the lowest overall ranking and the lowest non-violent ranking for Prince Albert in 10 years.

This year’s CSI statistics show violent crime is at its second-lowest level in the last decade.