Prince Albert, Sask. police looking for mom and two kids
Prince Albert Police Service is asking for the public’s help finding a mother and her two children.
Michelle Spence, 33, was last seen Monday at 4:30 p.m. with her children
Ava Olsen, two, and Neil Pambrum, six, near the 600 block of Branion Drive in Prince Albert, according to a news release.
The three were walking in the area. Police believe Michelle does not have access to a vehicle.
Michelle was wearing a black shirt with a red flower print, black pants and black sandals.
Neil was wearing a purple and yellow ball cap, a blue and grey long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
Ava was last seen wearing pink pants, a pink sweater and blue shoes.
Michelle has also recently lived in Saskatoon.
Anyone who has seen them or has information on where they may be is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Omicron subvariants behind South Africa surge detected in Canada
Two new Omicron subvariants that are driving a surge of COVID-19 infections in South Africa have been detected in Canada. In an email to CTVNews.ca, a Public Health Agency of Canada spokesperson confirmed they are aware of three BA.4 cases in Canada, and one of BA.5.
Alberta's highest court deems Impact Assessment Act to be unconstitutional
The Alberta Court of Appeal has determined that the federal government overstepped its mark with the Impact Assessment Act. The decision on the act, previously known as Bill C-69, was made with a majority opinion from three of five justices, with an additional judge signing off on that opinion.
Acute hepatitis cases reported in Canada as outbreak affects children globally
Seven probable cases of severe acute hepatitis have been reported over a six-month period at one of Canada's major children's hospitals, as an unexplained outbreak of severe cases is affecting healthy, young children around the world.
Matthews scores winner, Tavares shines as Leafs down Bolts to take 3-2 series lead
Auston Matthews scored the winner with 6:06 left in regulation as the Toronto Maple Leafs recovered from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Tuesday to take a 3-2 lead in their first-round NHL playoff series.
Autopsies are being conducted on the guests found dead at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas. Here's what we know
Officials are conducting autopsies to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the deaths of three Americans at a Sandals resort on the Bahamas' Great Exuma island on Friday, according to the Bahamian police commissioner.
B.C. township that sold man's property without 'proper or any notice' ordered to pay $350K
A B.C. man whose property was sold by the local government for "pennies on the dollar" without his knowledge has been awarded more than $350,000 in compensation.
'It's absurd': Texas art collector finds authentic Roman bust at Goodwill
Four years after stumbling on an ancient Roman bust at a Texas Goodwill store, Laura Young speaks to CTV National News about her lucky find, which is now on temporary display at an art museum in San Antonio.
Montreal Canadiens win lottery for first pick at 2022 NHL draft
The Montreal Canadiens won the 2022 NHL draft lottery on Tuesday night and have the first selection for the upcoming draft at their home arena.
Russian troops planted mines in playgrounds and parks in Ukrainian town: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Russian troops planted mines in playgrounds, parks and in front of family homes in Irpin, a town she recently visited with the prime minister.
Regina
-
CUPE education workers call for fully funded education in Sask.
Tuesday was a “Day of Action” on the Saskatchewan Legislative grounds as over 50 education workers, community members, parents and CUPE members gathered to have their voices heard.
-
Projections: Sask. residents to see another rise at the pumps come May long weekend
Since March 2, gas prices have risen over 20 cents per litre. Now, experts are predicting another increase by the Victoria Day long weekend – the unofficial start of summer.
-
Request for proposal on additional hip and knee surgeries coming to Sask.
Health Minister Paul Merriman said the provincial government would be putting forth a request for proposal (RFP) for additional hip and knee surgeries this summer.
Winnipeg
-
Communities, farmers in Manitoba's Red River Valley brace for crest and more rain
The province has issued an overland flood watch for southern and central parts of the province due to a series of precipitation systems expected to hit Manitoba this week, including one which already dumped approximately 20 millimetres of rain on Winnipeg Monday.
-
Manitoba confirms case of severe acute hepatitis in child
Shared Health has confirmed one pediatric case of severe acute hepatitis in recent weeks in Manitoba.
-
Police arrest man on animal cruelty charge; cat has leg amputated
Winnipeg police officers have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with an animal cruelty incident that resulted in a cat having its leg amputated.
Calgary
-
Turnstiles for Calgary Transit? City not ruling it out to increase safety at stations
Calgary's general manager of transportation says testing out turnstiles or some other type of closed-access system on transit will be explored as work continues to increase safety for riders.
-
Family says someone stole gift cards from mail. Canada Post says 'mechanical' issue
The Easter card from grandma Joan in PEI arrived on time, but as soon as May Larkin sat down to open it, she knew something wasn't right.
-
Calgary 'Walk for Freedom' organizer acquitted on charges of violating public health orders
A Calgary judge has acquitted a protest organizer on charges of breaking the province's public health rules brought in to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Edmonton
-
'Very risky': Paramedics being removed from Edmonton Remand Centre in favour of nurses
There are currently four advanced care paramedics at the Edmonton Remand Centre, but that’s about to change. The paramedics are losing their jobs, and will be replaced by registered nurses. Health care workers say it will cost more, and put patients at risk.
-
Alberta government alters bereavement leave legislation amid abortion debate
The Alberta government is amending its bereavement bill following criticism that it allowed leave for stillbirths and miscarriages but was silent on abortions.
-
Man charged with animal cruelty after hundreds of reptiles found in south Edmonton fire
A man is facing dozens of animal-cruelty charges after hundreds of reptiles and amphibians were found neglected or dead following a house fire in south Edmonton last November.
Toronto
-
Healthcare remains top issue for Ontarians but cost of living is gaining ground, survey suggests
Healthcare remains the top issue for about a quarter of all Ontario voters but inflation and the rising cost of living is quickly gaining ground as a major ballot box consideration, a new survey has found.
-
Toronto's SickKids hospital aware of seven probable cases of severe hepatitis in children
A Toronto hospital says it has detected seven cases of severe acute hepatitis of unknown origin in children over a six-month period, as global experts race to figure out what’s causing the unexplained illness.
-
Retail fraud has increased in Canada during pandemic, study suggests
The pandemic changed the way many companies had to do business as they switched to online sales or curbside pick-up, and there is a concern it has led to an increase in retail fraud.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Senators 7th overall in 2022 NHL draft lottery
The Ottawa Senators will be picking seventh overall in the 2022 NHL draft.
-
Lack of OC Transpo riders could prompt system overhaul
An ongoing lack of ridership could force OC Transpo to overhaul its entire system.
-
New adventure park set to open Saturday near Mallorytown, Ont.
A new adventure park is set to open in the 1000 Islands, and it's not for the faint of heart, taking guests up high among the trees.
Vancouver
-
'These kids are disgusting': Mom speaks out after teen swarmed, beaten in social media video
A Surrey mom is calling for justice after a disturbing attack on her teenage daughter that was captured on video and posted on social media.
-
Grief, desperation, resolve: Families of B.C. patients plead for better safeguards for assisted deaths
Many Canadians are unaware that our legislators are seeking another dramatic expansion of medically assisted dying legislation, so the families of two British Columbia patients are raising the alarm to warn of the existing shortcomings and blind spots.
-
Oil company profits soar as B.C. pump prices hit record highs
Many oil companies are seeing surging profits as people struggle with record-high gas prices in B.C. and beyond.
Montreal
-
'We will not stand for it': Indigenous leaders call for exemption to Quebec's Bill 96
Indigenous leaders are in Quebec City Tuesday, calling for a 'total and resolute' exemption from Bill 96, the province’s language law.
-
-
'If I need to change something, I'm going to do it': Q&A with Montreal's first female interim police chief
New interim police chief Sophie Roy sat down with CTV News Montreal Tuesday for a wide-ranging interview on the new job, how she got there, and what kind of approach she intends to take policing the metropolis.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. reveals COVID-19 vaccine rates among province's health workers
The B.C. government has released its data on COVID-19 vaccination rates among the province's health-care workers.
-
At least 3 injured after car crashes into building in Victoria
At least three people were injured following a crash in Victoria, though police estimate that five people may have been injured.
-
Vancouver-based vegan restaurant coming to Victoria's former Boston Pizza location
A new restaurant tenant has been identified for the former Boston Pizza location on Hillside Avenue in Victoria.
Atlantic
-
'It didn't cross their minds': Emergency director says RCMP didn't consider alert during mass shooting
The head of Nova Scotia's Emergency Management Office says he found it surprising the RCMP waited so long to issue a provincewide alert about a gunman who killed 22 people during a 13-hour rampage in April 2020.
-
High gas prices have some looking to provincial governments for relief
With record high gas prices, now well over 200 cents per litre in parts of Canada, prices are expected to soar even higher as the summer driving season nears.
-
Wildfire in Yarmouth County continues to grow; air quality alert in effect
Emergency crews in Nova Scotia's Yarmouth County are currently battling a wildfire that is estimated to be 350 hectares in size.
Northern Ontario
-
Fire ban in effect for City of Greater Sudbury
Fire ban in effect for City of Greater Sudbury as of Wednesday, May 11th at 12:01am.
-
Health care workers in Sudbury rally in front of HSN
Nurses and hospital staff in Sudbury who are upset with limits put in place on salary increases held a rally Tuesday afternoon in front of Health Sciences North.
-
Ontario Medical Association elects a new president with same prescription for North
The new president of the Ontario Medical Association is calling for change, particularly in northern Ontario.
London
-
Alleged seller charged in drug death of Ilderton, Ont. paramedic
London police have charged a city man after a drug-related death in December 2021.
-
Charge laid following Highway 24 truck stunt: OPP
An individual has been charged in relation to a viral video of a man holding onto the back of a moving truck from over the weekend.
-
70 per cent of Canadian tornadoes arrived with no tornado warning: report
The aftermath of a tornado can be devastating, which is why a recent report by the Northern Tornadoes Project that showed most of Canada’s twisters arrived with no tornado warning is raising eyebrows.