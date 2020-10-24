PRINCE ALBERT -- The Saskatchewan Party candidate for Prince Albert Northcote is self-isolating after being identified as a contact of a person who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release sent out Saturday, the Saskatchewan Party said Alana Ross has no symptoms but will get a COVID-19 test.

Ross will self-isolate for the required time period, which will extend through the remainder of the campaign and Election Day.

The election is set for Monday.