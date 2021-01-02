PRINCE ALBERT -- style="color: rgb(14, 16, 26); background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;"> The first baby born in Prince Albert in 2021 is a boy.

At 12:33 p.m. Jan. 1, Aaric Kharel was born to Asmita Khatri Kharel and Anup Kharel at Victoria Hospital.

Aaric weighed 7lbs 8oz.

The family resides in Prince Albert and all are doing well.