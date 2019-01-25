Prince Albert’s second cannabis store opened quietly last Friday, relying on the open sign in their window to draw customers in.

One of the owners, Shaun Dunphy, told CTV News he hopes the soft opening will help to keep their product selection steady and maintain stock in the face of uncertain supply.

“Try to keep our stock manageable and be able to provide a lot of different options to the customers without doing a big grand opening and selling out of everything fast,” Dunphy said.

Although he is not from Prince Albert, Dunphy said he is happy with the location as it is close to the lakes and he plans to offer delivery services to the main lakes in the coming months.