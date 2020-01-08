Prince Albert robbery suspects seen leaving in white Jeep
Published Wednesday, January 8, 2020 5:08PM CST
SASKATOON -- Prince Albert RCMP are investigating an armed robbery at a business located on Highway 2 North about 30 kilometres outside the city on Monday.
Around 7:30 p.m., two people entered the business and demanded cash, RCMP say.
One individual, believed to be a male, was armed with a gun. He was wearing a white and black hoodie, black ski pants, a Montreal Canadians toque and light blue gloves.
The other individual is described as female, was seen wearing black ski pants, a black winter coat, a black toque and gloves.
They fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash in a white Jeep.
No injuries were reported.