SASKATOON -- Prince Albert RCMP are investigating an armed robbery at a business located on Highway 2 North about 30 kilometres outside the city on Monday.

Around 7:30 p.m., two people entered the business and demanded cash, RCMP say.

One individual, believed to be a male, was armed with a gun. He was wearing a white and black hoodie, black ski pants, a Montreal Canadians toque and light blue gloves.

The other individual is described as female, was seen wearing black ski pants, a black winter coat, a black toque and gloves.

They fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash in a white Jeep.

No injuries were reported.