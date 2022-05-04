Prince Albert residents encouraged to help with annual clean up

The City of Prince Albert is encouraging people to participate in the annual litter pick-up during Pitch-In Week from May 2 to 7.

“You’re taking care of the community and it creates pride in the community,” said Ward 1 Coun. Charlene Miller.

Miller says many schools are participating but says this year it’s been difficult to find volunteers.

She’s encouraging groups, organizations, businesses, friends and neighbours to get together to clean up neighbourhoods.

The city has placed large metal bins at four locations in the city so residents can drop off household trash destined for the landfill free of charge.

Drop-off locations include:

North: 6th Avenue East and 10th Street East

South: Kinsmen Water Park Parking Lot – 1st Ave West and 28th Street

East: Cornerstone Free Methodist Church – Helm and 15th Ave East

West: Parkland Hall – 9th Avenue and 15th Street West

Household garbage, furniture, electronics, metal and appliances will be accepted at the bin sites.

There’s a separate bin for grass and leaves however yard waste in plastic bags will not be accepted for compost.

Tires are not accepted at any community clean-up location.

The city says hazardous waste such as adhesives, aerosols, corrosives and fuels are not accepted at the landfill. Those items can be brought to the House Hold Hazardous Waste event in September.

People can contact Access Place run by the Saskatchewan Health Authority to pick up needles if they feel unsafe doing so.

People can also register their clean-up event with the national organization, Pitch-In Canada, and get bags shipped for free for their event.