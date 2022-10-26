Prince Albert residents and business owners start petition for forensic fiscal audit of city
A group of Prince Albert residents and business owners has started a petition to call for a forensic fiscal audit of the city’s spending.
“We want to know where the money has gone and where the money is going,” said Prince Albert Business and Residents Advocacy Group Chairperson Evert Botha.
“We as residents want to have a more detailed audit completed of the City of Prince Albert and the Prince Albert Police Service so there can be full transparency.”
The decision to start the petition was made at an inaugural Prince Albert Business and Residents Advocacy Group (PABRAG) public meeting Monday evening. About 160 people gathered at the Prince Albert Exhibition Centre for the event.
PABRAG has 90 days to collect 4,000 signatures. The petition will then be presented to the province, which will be asked to hold a referendum in order to conduct a forensic financial audit of the City of Prince Albert and Prince Albert Police Service.
“Over the last two years I’ve been contacted by many residents, organizations and businesses addressing frustration with decisions that are being made without any public consultation or discussion,” said Botha.
He says the PABRAG event was a place for people to share their concerns with the management of the city's spending and city services and is the first of many.
“The questions still continue around the purchase of land,” he said, referring to the aquatics and arenas project.
“People have been digging deep and how these decision that affect the taxpayers for the present and the future are made without any background information, businesses cases and feasibility studies,” Botha said.
At the meeting, real estate agent Jessie Honch says the city overpaid for 24 acres of land purchased from a private development company for the city’s new arena and aquatics centre building site. The parcel is located along Highway 3 south of the A&W Restaurant.
Honch conducted a comparative market evaluation of land along highways in the Rural Municipality of Prince Albert. He says the city’s purchase price of $9 million for a 24-acre parcel seems out of line with other land sales made at the time of the sale in June of 2020, including a sale of land a 24-acre parcel to the Rural Municipality of Prince Albert on Highway 2 for $325,000.
“Making that decision at that time, I felt that maybe they had rushed the process,” said Honch.
Topics covered in discussions included high residential and business taxes, city spending, crime, addictions and lack of mental health facilities and supports.
The comments made by speakers at the meeting will be transcribed and presented in a report to elected federal, provincial and municipal leaders.
Botha says he has no plans to run for city council in the future.
Mayor Greg Dionne declined to comment on the event.
