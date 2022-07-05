Prince Albert RCMP say there may be more alleged victims in sexual exploitation investigation
RCMP in Prince Albert have charged a 21-year-old man after receiving a complaint about child luring.
The investigation began on June 4 and investigators determined a female youth and a man were having conversations of a sexual nature on social media, according to a media release.
Brady Robin faces a number of charges, including two counts of invitation to sexual touching, one count of sexual exploitation of a young person, one count of making sexually explicit material available, one count of possession of child pornography and three counts of failing to comply with orders.
Robin’s first court appearance was on July 4. He has been scheduled to appear again on July 11.
Police said they believe there may be other victims in the area. Anyone with information has been asked to call RCMP.
The investigation is ongoing and involves the Saskatchewan Integrated Child Exploitation Unit as well as the RCMP digital forensics services unit.
