Prince Albert RCMP investigate after man reportedly assaulted
Published Friday, June 11, 2021 5:46PM CST
SASKATOON -- Prince Albert RCMP have taken suspects into custody after an alleged assault at a home northeast of Prince Albert.
A call about an assault came into RCMP around 11 am June 10.
According to RCMP, four men entered a home on Little Red River First Nation and assaulted the victim. At least of one the perpetrators had a weapon.
The men fled the home in a vehicle that was tracked to a rural property near the intersection of Fortsburg Road and Highway 355. Five men were taken into custody at the scene by police.
RCMP say they continue to investigate.