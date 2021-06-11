SASKATOON -- Prince Albert RCMP have taken suspects into custody after an alleged assault at a home northeast of Prince Albert.

A call about an assault came into RCMP around 11 am June 10.

According to RCMP, four men entered a home on Little Red River First Nation and assaulted the victim. At least of one the perpetrators had a weapon.

The men fled the home in a vehicle that was tracked to a rural property near the intersection of Fortsburg Road and Highway 355. Five men were taken into custody at the scene by police.

RCMP say they continue to investigate.