Advertisement
Prince Albert RCMP identify man found dead In river
Published Monday, September 27, 2021 4:50PM CST
RCMP say officers discovered human remains in the North Saskatchewan River near the Cecil Ferry. (Lisa Risom/CTV Prince Albert)
Share:
SASKATOON -- RCMP have identified the human remains found in the water near the Cecil Ferry last week as a 39-year-old man from Leask, Sask.
Police are not releasing his identity publicly at the request of his family, according to a news release.
Initial reports indicate the death was not suspicious in nature.
The Prince Albert Police Service and Saskatchewan Coroners Service continue to investigate.