SASKATOON -- A man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting another an outside a home on Sturgeon Lake First Nation.

Prince Albert RCMP received a complaint of a shot male on June 24, according to a news release.

Police say the shooting happened during an altercation between the two. The injured male was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Phillip Okemow, 25, of Sturgeon Lake First Nation, is set to appear in court on Wednesday.