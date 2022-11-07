Prince Albert Raiders to wear a special jersey on Remembrance Day

The Prince Albert Raiders will honour the veterans in a different way this Remembrance Day in a game against the Edmonton Oil Kings.

A special edition jersey designed by Western Hockey League (WHL) alumnus, Taylor Vause, will be worn by the players on Friday.

There are three similar-looking jerseys with different crests: a plane, a tank, and a ship, that symbolize the three branches of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Michael Scissons, Business Manager with the Prince Albert Raiders, said it took four to five months before they were satisfied with the concept of the jersey.

"Taylor asked a lot of questions, he did a lot of research coming up to how we'd like the jerseys designed, to what colors, to what kind of significance we want to leave behind with it and all sorts of things. It was a back and forth process," said Scissons.

The players will wear all three designs on game night with approximately a third of the team wearing each design.

"One thing that's a little bit different about these jerseys is we tried to match up the jerseys the players will wear with family members who have served in the past," said Scissons.

"One of our players, Evan Herman, his great grandpa drove a tank, Sherman tank in the Second World War and actually we'll be putting him in the jersey with a tank (crest) on it. Another one of the players, Landon Kosior, his great uncle was in the air force and so we've put him in the jersey with a plane (crest) on it. We try to match it up so there's a little bit more special bond between the jerseys, the players, and their families."

After the game, the jerseys will be auctioned off to the public. Proceeds will go to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #2 in Prince Albert.

The Legion says it is grateful to the public and other agencies for the continued support to its cause.

"That's very nice. Our veterans should get all the recognition they deserve. It's just not the ones that have served and are gone, it's everyone that has worked in the army, the air force, and even the sea cadets, air cadets," said Lorraine Brassard, Poppy Chairman for the Prince Albert Legion.

Apart from the jerseys, specially designed pucks with logos similar to the crest found on the jerseys will be used on the Remembrance Day game. The pucks will be sold at the Raiders Team Store and proceeds will also go to the Prince Albert Legion.