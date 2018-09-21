The Prince Albert Raiders had an exciting run at the end of last season and are looking to build on that momentum as they begin their 2018/2019 campaign.

“I think the city is excited, I think we’re excited and we’re looking forward to get it going,” said newly-named captain Brayden Pachal, fresh from the Calgary Flames training camp.

The defenceman, from Estevan, says that experience has motivated him to push the pace in practice throughout the season.

“The pro game is super fast,” Pachal said. “You don’t have as much time to make a play so if we can play as close as we can to pro then I think we’ll succeed in this league.”

The Raiders took some time to get going in the preseason but won their last two games against the Regina Pats and Saskatoon Blades. For head coach Marc Habscheid the wins were a strong confidence boost going into the season.

“We know Brandon [Wheat Kings] is going to be really strong this year and Saskatoon’s got a good team coming back and Moose Jaw [Warriors] got three players that are invited to the World Juniors,” he said.

“We like our group, we like that we play as a group so we will just see how it goes.”

As for Friday’s home opener?

“Regina has always had a good team so it should be a good game for the home opener.”

The players are eager to get things going too.

“It’s been good getting back and bonding with the guys, picking up where we left off and getting ready for this weekend,” said goaltender Ian Scott, who spent his summer at Toronto Maple Leafs training camp.

“It’s been quite a bit of work,” said forward Sean Montgomery. “We’ve been trying to improve the team and kind of gel together and I think we’ve done a good job of that. Now it’s just a matter of doing it on the ice.

Prior to the game the Raiders will pay tribute to Adam Herold, a Raiders prospect who died in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.