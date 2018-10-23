

CTV Prince Albert





The Prince Albert Raiders are now sitting at the number one spot in all of Canadian Junior Hockey with 12 wins and only one loss. The last time they were ranked nearly this high was in 2013 when they ranked second.

“It’s a good feeling. It gives us a little confidence in that swagger we’ve been playing with,” team captain Breyden Pachal, said. “We’ve been playing well and we’ve just got to keep it going.”

Raider forward Brett Leason, is standing out this season as the leading scorer in the Western Hockey League. He has 11 goals so far, already more than all of last season.

“He’s become a fast player at this level and that combined with his puck handling skills and his head for the game has really helped him,” head coach Marc Habscheid told CTV News.

The success of the team is bringing out the home town pride and filling the stadium at home games.

The Raiders won against the Spokane Chiefs on Saturday with a score of 8-2.