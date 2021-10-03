SASKATOON -- The Prince Albert Raiders have discontinued an alternate jersey unveiled on the team's social media account Friday, according to the Western Hockey League (WHL).

In a statement from WHL Commissioner Ron Robison issued Saturday, he said the league recognizes the dated design is "insensitive and offensive."

"After consultation with the Prince Albert Raiders, this uniform and brand will be discontinued effective immediately," Robison said in a news release. "On behalf of the WHL and the Prince Albert Raiders, we regret this uniform design was approved and sincerely apologize for any harm it may have caused."

The WHL said the alternate third jersey was inspired by a highly successful era in the club’s history.

The Raiders posted to social media Friday night unveiling the alterante jersey with the throwback logo. The social media post has since been taken down.

In a news release from the WHL it said there will be no further comment from the league or the Raiders.