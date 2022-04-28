Prince Albert Raiders claw back in playoff series after 10-1 loss

The Prince Albert Raiders had to fight just to get into the playoffs and now it's a fight to stay alive in the first-round series with the Winnipeg Ice.

The Ice got out to a 3-0 series lead thanks to their potent power play that scored on 53 per cent of its opportunities.

On Wednesday night with the season on the line, the Raiders kept their discipline and they got the ever-important first goal of the game from Remy Aquilon.

Midway through the second, a pair of dangerous scoring chances turned aside by goaltender Tikhon Chaika got the home crowd erupting with energy.

Early in the third period, defenseman Eric Johnston’s point shot found a way in off a Winnipeg defender’s skate to put the Raiders up 2-0.

From there, Chaika continued to make the saves needed to keep his team ahead, only allowing a goal with a minute to go in the game.

Sloan Stanick would add an empty-net goal to seal the win for the Raiders, sending them back to Winnipeg for Game 5.

Coach Marc Habscheid liked the way his team responded after a disappointing 10-1 loss Tuesday night.

“That’s the Raider way, find a way. Character all the way. Got shellacked last night, guys came back and laid it on the line and we deserved a win,” said Habscheid.

While the Ice did score one power-play goal Wednesday night, the Raiders' discipline was key in the win, and the penalty kill units had more success than in the first three games of the series.

“Discipline was big coming into tonight’s game, I think yesterday they took away on the power play at the start, so staying out of the box was a big part of tonight’s win, but kudos to our (penalty kill) tonight,” said the game-winning-goal scorer, Eric Johnston.

The Raiders are back in Winnipeg to face the ice Friday night; a win would bring the series back to Prince Albert for Game 6 on Sunday.