Prince Albert Raiders 'all in' for final four games with playoff berth in reach

The Prince Albert Raiders sit in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings with 57 points — but with the final two playoff spots still up for grabs, they have everything to play for in the remaining two weekends.

Any two of the Lethbridge Hurricanes, Swift Current Broncos, Calgary Hitmen, Regina Pats or Prince Albert Raiders have a shot.

Defenceman Remy Aquilon says a shot at the postseason is extra valuable this year because of the letdown last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Last year we just had the bubble so it was just play as you go, didn’t have a playoff to finish in,” he said.

"This year with it being so tight and going into the last four games, it makes every shift that much more intense and every game especially.”

Helping the Raiders stay in the hunt is Belarusian goaltender Tikhon Chaika, who in the last month has been named WHL Goalie of the Week twice.

But Coach Marc Habscheid says right now, team success is what brings individual honours.

“That’s what we build our culture on is teamwork, togetherness, and yeah he’s playing great for us for sure but the guys in front of him have done a good job as well.”

Chaika, who posted a 1.34 goals against average and a .949 save percentage in the past three games, recognizes the job his teammates are doing in front of him.

“I have no words actually, it’s so good for me, and I’m so thankful for my D, my defensemen help me a lot.”

Chaika’s goal was to play in the Canadian Hockey League since he was a kid. Now that he is, he’s making the most of this special opportunity.

“Now I enjoy every moment because this is my dream. And I want to hold it, and just do my work, do my best.”

Habscheid says his team understands the importance of doing their part while keeping an eye on the out-of-town scoreboard.

“They understand, I mean information is power, so we give these guys all the information, let them know where they’re at, and they know what they have to do.”

The Raiders’ final push includes road games against the Saskatoon Blades and Regina Pats, followed by a trip to Swift Current next Friday.

They close out the regular season at home against the Brandon Wheat Kings.