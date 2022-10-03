Prince Albert Pulp Inc. submits environmental impact statement to province

Prince Albert -

Paper Excellence announced today that the company’s pulp mill restart project has submitted its environmental impact statement to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment.

“Submitting our environmental impact statement is a critical step forward for the project,” said Prince Albert Pulp Inc. restart project director Carlo Dal Monte.

The pulp mill has been closed since 2006 and changed ownership several times over the years.

In May the company spent approximately $500,000 winterizing the facility in its bid to reopen. This winter will mark the first time the building has been heated since 2014.

Paper Excellence says the mill will create over 1650 direct and indirect jobs if its bid to reopen is successful.

The company says the restart is subject to market conditions and government permit approvals.

Paper Excellence recently commissioned public opinion polling that showed 93 per cent of Saskatchewan residents support the restart of the pulp mill.

“We are very encouraged by the enthusiasm that we have encountered in the process up to this point, and we were happy to see that confirmed in recent polling,” said Dal Monte.

Paper Excellence is based in Richmond, B.C. and has a workforce of over 2,400. It operates seven mills and a large-scale cargo distribution centre in Canada.