The Prince Albert Right to Life Association (PARLA) is suing the city for the right to fly its flag.

The city refused to fly the pro-life group’s flag for Celebrate Life Week in May. Instead, the city got rid of the guest flag policy altogether, which had allowed courtesy flags to be flown outside City Hall.

PARLA says it had been communicating with Mayor Greg Dionne and asked for clarification on why the current flag, which has been flown since 2007, was denied this year.

“There was no response whatsoever,” Valeria Hettrick, a representative from PARLA, told CTV News.

Dionne declined comment while the matter is before the courts. He has previously said the city tried to work with the group to find an alternative but the group never presented a new flag design.

The city’s lawyer was not available to comment.

Both parties made their arguments in court on Tuesday but a date has not been set for a decision.