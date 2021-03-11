SASKATOON -- The Prince Albert Police Service is partnering with Métis Nation—Saskatchewan Western Region II (MN-S WRII) on a mentorship program.

Sherry McLennan, director for WRII, said they’re providing $100,000 this year for a six-month mentorship for two Métis people interested in a policing career. The MN-S will help identify eligible applicants, who will get a glimpse into all aspects of the service.

Chief Jon Bergen said this includes attending ride alongs, preparing for fitness tests and classroom sessions to learn about the law. He said the goal of the program is to help people who may need some extra coaching in order to be successful in policing.

“I think it’s really about understanding and knowing your community and when you have that, it also brings trust to the community,” he said.

“We recognize that we can do more to reflect the community we serve. We also recognize that some applicants may face challenges in working towards a career in law enforcement.”

Once the successful applicants complete the program, they’ll be hired on with the police service and begin formal training at the Saskatchewan Police College in Regina.

McLennan said many Métis youth look up to police officers. This includes her own son, who looked up to Chief Troy Cooper when he was with the Prince Albert Police Service and was his hockey coach.

Cooper is now chief of the Saskatoon Police Service.

“My boy has looked up to him and has wanted to be an officer for a long time,” she said.

The MN-S WWII also gifted a mural to the service, which represents Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

She said Jennifer Brown, who did the painting, didn’t include faces on the women to show that the MMIWG epidemic could affect anyone.

“We presented it to the police to let them know that they are the people that go out every day and help us with our missing and murdered women,” said McLennan.

Sgt. Kelsey Bighetty is head of the Prince Albert Police Service’s recruitment committee. He was hired about 15 years ago through a similar program.

“It’s not an easier way in, it’s just an opportunity for other potential applicants to get in with the police force,” he said.

“We do our part as a police service for the recruiting, but if we have an extra hand and a partnership and that assistance, they will be able to get successful applicants in just a wider range of recruitment.”

Bergen added that now is the time to be making these partnerships because the service has vacant positions. He said they have more time to take on initiatives to mentor people who may not otherwise get hired.

Anyone interested can find the application package on the Prince Albert Police Service’s website. You can also contact MN-S WWII for more information on applying at (306) 922-2206.