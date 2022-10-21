Prince Albert police warn about home security scam

Police in Prince Albert are warning the public about a security system scam in that community.

“We have heard reports of residents being encouraged to sign up for a new security system with the promise that the police service will cover the costs. This is not correct,” police said in a news release.

“The Prince Albert Police Service does not pay for the cost of security systems or regular monitoring. Residents who opt in must pay their own fees.”

They’ve encouraged residents to read all the information and fine print before signing contracts with service providers.

“Do not sign up if the contract seems suspicious or you feel pressured,” the news release said.

Anyone who is concerned they may have been a victim of contract fraud can contact police or Crime Stoppers.