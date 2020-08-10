Advertisement
Prince Albert police still searching for June Johnson, missing since 1979
Published Monday, August 10, 2020 11:47AM CST
June Johnson was last seen Aug. 3, 1979. (Prince Albert Police Service)
SASKATOON -- Prince Albert Police Service says it is still trying to find closure for the family and friends of June Johnson.
Johnson was last seen Aug. 3, 1979, when she was driven to the former Marlboro Hotel in Prince Albert by a family friend.
Police urge anyone who has any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward to police or Crime Stoppers.