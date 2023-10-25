Prince Albert police smash window and pepper spray driver of stolen vehicle

SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    Prince Albert police

    A 31-year-old Prince Albert man was arrested on Monday after police say he tried to flee in a stolen SUV.

    Officers say they spotted the stolen SUV and tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver ignored police and got away. Around 4 p.m., patrol officers found it again in an alley in the 1500 block of McIntosh Drive and tried to block it with two unmarked vehicles, according to a Prince Albert police news release.

    While attempting the arrest, police say the driver tried to flee by ramming into the police vehicles. Officers smashed a window and pepper sprayed the driver to gain control, police said.

    Germaine Michel, 31, was arrested and faces charges including assaulting a police officer, assault with a weapon, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle in a manner danger to the public, possession of stolen property and breaches of court orders.

    He appeared in provincial court on Tuesday.

