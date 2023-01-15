Prince Albert police report increase in violent crime, evictions and intoxication

Violent crime was on the rise in Prince Albert in 2022, according to the city’s police service.

A report submitted to the Prince Albert police board on Jan. 10 outlined that there were 1,820 victims of violent crime in the city in 2022.

This marks an increase of 56 per cent from the previous year — well above the five-year average, the report read.

“Tragically, there were nine homicides in 2022. Investigators have laid charges in five homicides, and two have concluded with no charges. Two homicides remain under investigation. A review of relationships between homicide victims and accused since 2018 show the majority continue to involve people who are known to each other or are gang related,” a police news release said.

Over half of the victims of assault in Prince Albert in 2022 were women, the police said.

Nearly 80 per cent of assaults were related to intimate-partner violence.

The use of weapons in violent crime has gone up over the past five years as well, the report noted.

Prince Albert police were also called in to help with more than twice as many evictions in 2022 as the previous year, according to the report.

It received 7,514 calls for service for evictions in 2022, up from 4,744 during the previous year.

The police said the majority of arrests its officers made in 2022 were related to intoxication.