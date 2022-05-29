Prince Albert police redeploy officers after two homicides in one day

Prince Albert Police Service Chief Jonathan Bergen says he extends his condolences to those whose loved ones have been the victims of violence after two homicides in the city on Saturday.

"Every loss due to violence is a tragedy and one that cannot be justified or explained," he said in a statement.

Just after 5:30 a.m., police were called to the 800 block of 11th Avenue East after receiving a report that a man had been shot, police say.

When officers arrived, a 32-year-old man was found in the 1000 block of Eighth Street East suffering from serious injuries.

The man was taken to hospital where he died.

Police then responded just before 11:30 p.m., to the 100 block of River Street West for a weapons complaint. They found a 47-year-old man suffering from serious injuries. He also died in hospital.

"These two incidents are under investigation and our police service has redeployed officers to assist with these files, or assist Patrol in responding to calls for service from other areas of our community," Bergen said.

"The trauma and pain that results from violence weigh heavily on all members of our police service, and I want to acknowledge the compassionate and diligent efforts of our front-line officers in responding to and investigating these incidents of violence."

Investigators with other divisions have given up scheduled time off and time with family to respond, he said.

Police continue to work to address violent crime with several sections dedicated to proactive policing, targeted enforcement, crime suppression and community engagement, he said.

"We know that our community is struggling with an increase in weapons violence, addictions, poverty, mental health concerns, and calls related to interpersonal violence.

"As a police service, we benefit from the work of our partner agencies to support vulnerable residents and families and connect them with programming and interventions.

"We continue to support numerous community-based initiatives and are part of discussions around prevention, early intervention, and awareness, and we continue to promote healthy lifestyles for all residents in our community."

Bergen also asked residents, including those involved with neighbourhood watch groups and community online forums, to inform police of suspicious activity.

"As residents, community leaders, business owners, and advocates, your participation is integral to our work in policing Prince Albert. We value your input as we continue to address crime and work to enhance safety in our community."