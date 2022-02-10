Prince Albert police on scene after 'serious incident'
Police tape is visible outside a Prince Albert home on Feb. 10, 2022. (Lisa Risom/CTV News)
PRINCE ALBERT -
The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) forensic identification section is investigating a "serious incident" in the 200 block of 23rd Street West according to police.
PAPS says its criminal Investigation unit and multiple police officers are also on the scene.
The public is asked to avoid the area. No other details are available at this time.