Prince Albert police officer faces assault charges

A Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) officer is facing charges in connection with two separate incidents.

Based on the findings of a Public Complaints Commission (PCC) investigation, Const. Dillon Husky has been charged with three counts of common assault.

According to a Saskatchewan justice ministry news release, one count is related to a July 1, 2022 incident. The other two are connected to a July 16, 2022 incident.

Husky is expected to appear in court Oct. 26. The police service says Husky will be assigned to administrative duties while his matter is before the courts. He first joined the police service in 2019, PAPS said.

Another Prince Albert police officer was criminally charged earlier this year. Sgt. Tyson Morash stands accused of criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessities of life in the the 2021 in-custody death of Saul Laliberte.

The findings of two other significant investigations involving Prince Albert police have yet to be released. Both are related to fatal officer-involved incidents that occurred earlier this year, one an officer-involved shooting, the other related to a violent arrest.

PAPS chief Jonathan Bergen resigned in May following a scathing PCC report which found two officers in Prince Albert failed to adequately protect an infant boy who died last year.An external review of PAPS completed earlier this year found a "number of serious issues" and "overall organizational impairment."

--With files from Rory MacLean