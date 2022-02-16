Prince Albert police make 'structure change' after toddler's homicide reported just hours after officers were at home

Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is creating a new oversight role following the death of a 13-month-old boy last week.

On Feb. 10, at 5:44 a.m. police were called to a home in the 200 block of 23rd Street West where a family dispute had been reported. One person was taken into custody.

Hours later, just before 11 a.m., police were called back to the home after a homicide involving a child was reported.

When officers arrived, they found a 13-month-old boy dead. The boy's father Kaij Brass is charged with second-degree murder in his son's death.

At Chief Jonathan Bergen's request, the Saskatchewan Public Complaints Commission has been asked to investigate the police service's response.

Bergen felt the investigation was warranted following an internal review, according to PAPS.

On Wednesday, the service announced the appointment of a new inspector to oversee the patrol division.

In a news release, PAPS said Insp. Lisa Simonson will be responsible for "aligning practices and service delivery on patrol with police service policies, priorities, and legislation."

In the days following the toddler's death, Bergen "determined that a structure change" was needed, according to the release.

“We know that our police officers face an increasing number of calls for service each year, and it has become more difficult to manage every call as thoroughly as required,” Bergen said.

"We need to make sure we are fully compliant with policy, legislation, and best practices, and that is driving this change.”​