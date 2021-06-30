PRINCE ALBERT -- The Prince Albert Police Service is seeking the suspect in a shooting that left a 25-year-old man in hospital.

According to a news release, officers responded to a home in the 100 block of 22nd Street West early Tuesday morning for a report that a man had been shot.

Police believe the shooting happened at about 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday near the spray pad in Kinsmen Park.

The victim was walking back from a home in the 200 block of 26th Street East.

Paramedics took him to hospital with a shoulder injury.

Police are asking people who live in these areas to check their surveillance cameras for suspicious activity between 9 p.m. on Monday to 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.