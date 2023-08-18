Prince Albert police lay charges in encampment homicide

An 18-year-old has been charged in the murder of a 42-year-old in a Prince Albert encampment.

Prince Albert police said Garrisen Clarke is facing a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Ponch Bird.

Bird was found dead from injuries in the 300 block of 18 Street East on July 25. However, police did not release details about the injuries.

Police have described the crime scene as a “known encampment.”

Clarke has also been charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm with intent in connection with a second person.

He was arrested by police and made his first court appearance on Friday, according to a Prince Albert Police Service news release.

Another individual has also been charged in the incident, police said. Loni McCuaig, 36, was arrested on August 8 and charged with assault with a weapon. Her first court appearance was on August 9.