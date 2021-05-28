PRINCE ALBERT -- The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating the death of a 29-year-old woman found Monday as a homicide.

Police say the victim is Natasha Ross. Autopsy results confirmed her death as a homicide, according to a news release.

Police have not laid any charges.

At about 6 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a home in the 2900 block of Fourth Avenue West, where a woman was found dead.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Two days earlier, on Saturday, Prince Albert police responded to a separate homicide of a 44-year-old man, identifed as Norman Charles Custer.