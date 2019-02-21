Prince Albert police investigating second homicide this month
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, February 21, 2019 8:16AM CST
The death of a 50-year-old man is being investigated as Prince Albert’s second homicide of 2019.
Police say they were called to the 1200 block of 17th Street West on Wednesday for a weapons call. According to police, there was a man inside a home in critical condition. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A person was arrested in the home.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. The investigation is ongoing.
No names have been released.