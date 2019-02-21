

CTV Saskatoon





The death of a 50-year-old man is being investigated as Prince Albert’s second homicide of 2019.

Police say they were called to the 1200 block of 17th Street West on Wednesday for a weapons call. According to police, there was a man inside a home in critical condition. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A person was arrested in the home.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. The investigation is ongoing.

No names have been released.