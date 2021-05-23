SASKATOON -- Prince Albert Police Service says it's investigating a man’s death on Saturday as a homicide.

On May 22 at around 5:30 p.m., police, Parkland Ambulance and the Prince Albert Fire Department responded to a call about an injured man in the 900 block of 17th Street West, police said in a news release.

The man was taken to Victoria Hospital where he later died, according to police. The incident is being investigated as a homicide and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, police said.

The cause and manner of death is not being released at this time, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.