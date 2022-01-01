Prince Albert police investigating first homicide of the year

SASKATOON -

Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) are investigating a homicide after a man died early Saturday morning.

PAPS arrived at a home on the 200 block of 13th Street E just before 4 a.m. for a report of a weapons call, a police news release said.

When officers arrived, a 20-year-old man was found suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Victoria Hospital where he later died.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time, the release said.

The criminal investigation division and forensic identification unit is continuing to investigate the scene.

Investigators believe the homicide was not a random act and arrests have not been made.

People who live in the 200 and 300 blocks of 12th and 13th Street E are being asked to check their security camera systems for any suspicious activity between the hours of 10 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.