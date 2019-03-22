Prince Albert police investigating death of two-year-old as homicide
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, March 22, 2019 8:43AM CST
Prince Albert police say they are investigating the death of a two-year-old earlier this week as a homicide.
Emergency crews were called to a downtown apartment building around noon on Wednesday for a report of an unconscious child. The two-year-old was taken to Victoria hospital and later died.
Police say the death is now considered a homicide after an autopsy conducted on Thursday.
The investigation is ongoing.